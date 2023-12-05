The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Horsham jockey Dean Yendall steers Bello Bello to maiden win in Warrnambool

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
December 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Veteran Horsham jockey Dean Yendall has steered three-year-old filly Bello Bello to the first race win of its career in a tight race at Warrnambool on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Ben Fraser

