Veteran Horsham jockey Dean Yendall has steered three-year-old filly Bello Bello to the first race win of its career in a tight race at Warrnambool on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Coming into the 1400m 3YO Maiden Plate as a $2.50 favourite, Bello Bello started well and settled behind the front runner.
With 800m to go, it sat third La Zampa and Battle Fleet, only to drop back with 400m to go as a wall of horses formed before her.
Yendall's experience took over, and he steered the filly around the pack to win by 0.2 lengths ahead of Night People and Battle Fleet.
In an interview with racing.com, Yendall paid tribute to trainer Matthew Williams.
"This filly has been going well. She showed some upside in her two runs she (previously) had to date," he said.
Yendall loaded the filly with praise following its strong start and finish.
"She actually come out quite quickly, by surprise I was travelling in the box seat there," he told racing.com.
"We tried to ride a bit positive today from the barrier give her a squeeze. At one stage we were in a bit of a spot and I didn't think we would get a crack, but it opened up a little bit. She was really solid through the line."
In the main race, jockey Campbell Rawiller scored the biggest win of his career when he guided the New Zealand-bred stayer Nassak Diamond to victory in the $300,000 Jericho Cup (4600 metres).
Nassak Diamond trained by Kiwi trainers Shaun Ritchie and Colin Murray beat Sunday Buzz by seven lengths, with Mr Fabulous in third spot.
Sunday's win is the fourth for Nassak Diamond from 22 starts.
Meanwhile, Morphettville-trained Staying Strong earned a start in next year's Jericho Cup after he won the $60,000 consolation race over 4065 metres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.