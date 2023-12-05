Horsham's Liz Minne has been an integral part of the Horsham City Pipe Band for over 25 years and her outstanding contribution was recognised at the Daylesford Highland Gathering on Saturday December 2.
Ms Minne was awarded the prestigious annual Wendy Faulkhead Memorial Trophy.
The 2023 Wendy Faulkhead Memorial Trophy is a prestigious annual award presented at the Daylesford Highland Gathering which recognises considerable service to pipe bands and the pipe band community.
"When I received the phone call, I was stunned ," she said.
Read More: Striders step it out for stroke fundraiser
"I wasn't going to go because the Daylesford event was the same day as our Makers Gallery annual Christmas Market, but a couple of our band members told me I had to go, with the emphasis on had to go."
Ms Minne said she soon realised, the reason band members, Cameran Whelan and Michael Stewart were insistent she attend the Daylesford event, they had nominated her. She is the second recipient of the award.
"I am very grateful to them both for the nomination and the support of other band members since they learned about the award," she said.
Ms Minne has played a significant role in administrative tasks, fundraising and event organisation for the band.
Her love and passion for her family and of pipe band music has seen her continue her involvement in pipe bands, both locally and abroad for may years.
She is the current Secretary, a role she has served with distinction for 10 years.
Beyond that, she actively promotes the band at community events or to anyone who wishes to listen.
Her willingness to share the music has meant the band is kept busy promoting their heritage.
In 2021 Ms Minne was made a Life Member of the Horsham City Pipe Band, an award she proudly honours and wears.
Recently the band hosted the inaugural mini band, quintet and solo drumming competition in Horsham.
Ms Minne was one of the leading figures ensuring this event became a reality.
Her work ensured all aspects of the contest were considered and planned, maintaining constant communication with Pipe Bands Victoria and the competition committee.
Read More: Help shape the future of Horsham South
The day was a huge success and another is planned for 2024.
Ms Minne supported her late husband and former Drum Major Garry Minne and her children Shaun and Katherine, ensuring her family could fulfil their passion for pipes and drums at the highest levels.
From Katherine and Shaun playing at the World Pipe Band Championships to Garry's 53 year membership with the Horsham City Pipe Band, the family's significant and sustained commitment and successes have been made possible through her support, and encouragement.
Unfortunately Katherine and her family couldn't attend the award presentation but her son Shaun was a participant in the event and looked on proudly.
Although Ms Minne doesn't play bagpipes or the drums, she said, "Every organisation needs people working in the background."
Ms Minne has previously been recognised by the Education Department for her contribution to the Horsham 298 Primary School.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.