Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Horsham City Band member awarded for community service

By Sheryl Lowe
December 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Horsham's Liz Minne received the Wendy Faulkhead Memorial Trophy.for outstanding service to the Horsham Pipe Band and the pipe band community. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham's Liz Minne has been an integral part of the Horsham City Pipe Band for over 25 years and her outstanding contribution was recognised at the Daylesford Highland Gathering on Saturday December 2.

