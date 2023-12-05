The Wimmera Mail-Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Anniversary of Vectis Fire Brigade marked at community meeting

By Staff Reporters
December 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Vectis Fire Brigade has marked its 70th Anniversary with a Pre-Fire Season Community Meeting and Medal Presentation Ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.