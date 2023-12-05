The Vectis Fire Brigade has marked its 70th Anniversary with a Pre-Fire Season Community Meeting and Medal Presentation Ceremony.
Service Medals were presented to various Members of the Brigade including an amazing 65 Years' Service Award to both Allan Warrick and Brian Jones.
The CFA's Nicole McGrath and district 17 assistant chief Fire Officer, Mark Gunning presented information and answered questions about preparations for the coming fire season.
New residents to Quantong were welcomed as well as a new Brigade Member was 'signed up' on the night.
The Horsham Salvation Army Emergency Services Team served a meal for the 50 plus Quantong and Vectis residents at the gathering.
The Vectis Brigade has two Fire Appliances, one stationed at the Quantong Recreation Reserve and one at the Vectis Fire Shed on Cemetery Road.
All of Western Victoria has entered a fire danger period as the CFA warns a warmer and drier summer due to the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather patterns meaning Australia is at a heightened risk of fire through the 2023/24 summer.
