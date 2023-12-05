Makers Gallery bumper Christmas Market, record sales for gallery and studio

Hundreds headed to the Makers Gallery's annual Christmas Market on Saturday, December 2, to get in early with Christmas shopping or just to grab a bargain or two.
Over 65 stalls offered quality hand made goods, products, local produce, art, photography, olive oil, soap, art, cards, jewellery, oils, jams, plants and woodwork and with the Makers Gallery and Studio next door in the Horsham Library building there was plenty to see, do and buy.
Stall holders said they enjoy the Makers Gallery market because it is well organised and the community support makes all the work worth the effort.
A few rain spots didn't deter the crowd and the Lions Club members were busy keeping the crowd fed with their barbeque.
Committee member Liz Minne said Coordinator Tricia Arbor was kept busy with lines of customers lining up to be served in the Makers Gallery and Studio.
"It was one of the most profitable days we've had.
"We still have plenty of stock in the gallery for Christmas Shopping in the weeks leading up to the big day, "she said.
Gallery hours have been extended until Christmas to make shopping easier for people.
Saturday opening hours are now from 10 am to 2 pm.
The Gallery is open regular hours on Monday to Friday from 10am to 4.30pm
