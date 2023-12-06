West Wimmera cruise to win in A Grade cricket grand final rematch

The West Wimmera Warriors have continued their strong HCA A Grade season with a seven-wicket win over Noradjuha Toolondo on Saturday, December 2, at City Oval.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Bullants lost three early wickets as opening bowlers Nathan Alexander and Luke Smith kept things tight.
It was up to experienced middle-order batter Justtin Combe to rebuild the innings.
Combe scored a 69-ball 60, as Noradjuha Toolondo were bowled out for 123 off 40.2 overs.
Alexander was the pick of the bowlers with 3/9 from 7.2 overs.
In reply, the Warriors' openers set the tone with a 55-run partnership.
Keeper-batter Jobe Dickinson led from the front with an unbeaten 48 as the Warriors cruised to the win three wickets down, with 14 overs remaining.
Combe also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets.
Blackheath Dimboola has recorded its second-straight win, holding onto a four-run victory over Horsham Tigers.
After being sent into bat, Bulls captain Sam Leith (71) and Sam Polack (60) put on 116 for the first wicket.
After his 167 in round five, Dan Polack also contributed 50 to the Bulls' total of 6/224.
Angus Adams was the pick of the bowlers with 3/36 off nine overs.
Tigers opener Brenton Hallam (74) laid the platform for the run chase.
Angus Adams (58) and captain Tyler Puls (41 ) were difficult to dislodge.
However, Blackheath Dimboola's bowling unit held five batters to single digits, with the Tigers finishing 7/220.
Sam Polack backed up with performance with the willow, with figures of 3/41.
At Coughlin Park, Laharum cruised to a seven-wicket win over Horsham Saints.
Saints young-gun Dezi Carter stood out with 75 not out as the home side were bowled out for 149.
Laharum captain Daniel Griffiths took 3/27 with the ball in hand.
The run chase started brightly for Laharum as Josh Mahoney and young opener Brodie Foster put on 59 for the first wicket.
Mahoney was eventually dismissed for 56 as the visitors chased down the target with 13.3 overs remaining.
It was a run-fest for Colts in its B Grade clash with West Wimmera.
Jaxon Crooks (54) and captain Josh Colbert (85) impressed in the 116-run win.
At Minyip Recreation Reserve, Cnnor Weidemann scored 50 in Rup/Minyip's seven-wicket win.
In C Grade, Natimuk opener Clinton Garwood recorded an unbeaten 50
in the clash with Colts.
Jay Couch returned the favour with 53 not out in the two-wicket win.
Lubeck Murtoa opener Phillip Yew scored 53 not out as a last-ball wicket from Archie McQueen secured a tie with Horsham Saints.
Laharum's Josh Hutchinson scored an unbeaten 83 in a nine-wicket victory over Horsham Tigers.
Damon Brennan recorded 54 not out in the first innings.
