Job security and decent conditions fight for workers, travel disruption

The Rail Tram & Bus Union Victorian branch notified V/Line that it would take industrial action on Wednesday, December 13.
Busses will replace trains but will be limited.
The entire V/Line network across the state will be affected as workers take action to advance claims for their enterprise agreement between 3-7am.
Operations staff, including conductors, train controllers, stations, customer service staff, and authorised officers, will walk off the job for four hours.
At this stage, only non-driving grades will participate in the action.
RTBU Branch Secretary Vik Sharma said that V/Line had not addressed critical concerns raised throughout the negotiations despite bargaining since June.
"This decision to escalate the campaign comes following last week's ballot result that saw union members vote overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action," he said.
"Following the conclusion of the vote, the union has continued to meet with V/Line, but progress in critical areas has not occurred.
Bargaining representatives will make themselves available to meet with V/Line management to drive progress on the dispute.
"The RTBU has provided V/Line with ample notice to resolve the outstanding matters while providing the travelling public with maximum notice to make alternative travel arrangements for the hours notified," she said.
Ms Sharma said public transport workers at Metro Trains Melbourne recently resolved their negotiations, locking in the critical issues around the fairness of the process, job security, and achieving a modest 17 percent pay increase over four years.
"The expectation is that the regional RTBU members are treated with the same respect and dignity as those in the city in challenging economic times," he said.
"In the current climate of automation, significant changes, and an uncertain economy, members are fighting for what all workers across Victoria deserve - job security and decent conditions.
"We are focused on minimising the impacts of industrial action on the travelling public and encourage commuters to plan their working weeks accordingly where possible.
"The RTBU will continue to meet with V/Line and negotiate in good faith as members would prefer to avoid industrial action if their concerns are addressed."
V/Line chief executive officer Matt Carrick has called on the union to reconsider, acknowledging the disruption the action would cause.
"We'll continue to work with the union to deliver excellent employment conditions for our workforce and better service for our passengers - we will be working hard over the coming days to finalise a replacement coach plan and notify passengers of these plans as soon as possible.
"We operate more than 2250 services across the network weekly, with 200 services coming online over the coming years. Any reductions in staff availability will significantly impact service delivery."
The Public Transport Ombudsman's Annual Report details the complaints and issues that Victorians brought to the PTO during the 2022-23 financial year and was released just a week before a state-wide strike by V-line staff.
There was a substantial increase in Victorians contacting the PTO about public transport fines, 264 cases, up 118% on 121 cases in 2021-22.
The top four issues Victorians raised with the Ombudsman were issues related to public transport staff, service delivery, ticketing issues, including myki issues, and land & infrastructure-related complaints.
The report shows a 61.6% increase in Victorians contacting the Ombudsman for assistance, which mirrors the 61.9% increase in trips taken on Victorian public transport over the same period.
