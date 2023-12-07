The Christmas Spirit to be heralded in at Horsham's Sawyer Park

Horsham Carols by Candlelight will ring in the Christmas Spirit on Sunday night at Sawyer Park.
Local artists have been rehearsing in advance, and the program promises a grand night of performances from homegrown performers, school students, and choirs.
The man in red with a big white beard will also be on stage with his elves.
Organiser Simon Dandy said home-grown performers will feature this year.
"It probably comes as no surprise to discover that Carols are actually quite difficult to play. So we require the very best musicians to execute them," he said.
"It also probably comes as no surprise that we are blessed to have some of the very best musicians around playing every year at the Horsham Carols by Candlelight.
"Once again, we'll have the privilege of hearing Lisa Thomas, Tegan Rudolph, Jono Martin, and Joel Adams backing many of carols and performances."
The public is welcome to arrive at 5.30pm, and the entertainment will begin at 6pm.
There will be performances from the secondary students choir from Holy Trinity Lutheran College, led by Michelle Hahn, the Horsham City Band, and singing students from the Horsham School of Music, led by Lisa Thomas.
For an extra special surprise, Santa and his helpers will detour to Horsham for a special appearance at Carols.
The main event will begin at 7.30pm and will be simulcast on local radio.
Food vendors will be there to purchase food and drinks from, but you are welcome to bring a picnic basket with your own food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Mr Dandy said he advised the public to bring chairs or blankets for seating.
Weather permitting, there'll be no need for umbrellas, but there will be no marquees for the audience.
LED candles can be purchased on the night night but you are welcome to bring your own. You are also welcome to bring your own wax candles.
Donations will be accepted for the work of the Christian Emergency Food Centre.
Square readers and a QR code will be available to make donating easier, but cash is welcome, too.
