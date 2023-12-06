Police attend May Park Horsham disturbance, public is safe and at no risk

Horsham Police attended a disturbance in May Park Horsham on Wednesday, December 6, at about 12.20pm.
Four police units were in attendance, and one person was apprehended.
A spokesperson for the Horsham Police said investigations were underway but confirmed everyone was safe and there was no risk to the public.
A police unit involved displayed the slogans popular in recent days referring to their pay current dispute.
Victoria Police officers have begun using police vehicles as billboards in their fight for better pay.
In addition, they may warn drivers about speed cameras and may walk children to school in their fight for a pay increase.
Officers have banded together in their efforts to get more than a 2 percent pay rise.
If their dispute is not satisfied by the outcome of the next meeting between the Union and government representative, they may put their warnings into action.
Union and government representatives will meet on Tuesday to try to strike a deal.
They may decide to warn drivers where they are in front of fixed speed cameras, and while this may make roads safer, it could significantly impact the Victorian State Government's hip pocket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.