Hornets to honour Big V championship teams as part of 70th celebrations

The Horsham Basketball Stadium will be a hive of activity when the Hornets host Mount Gambier in the CBL on Saturday, December 19.
The HABA will celebrate 70 years of the sport in the region, whilst the 2003 and 2008 Men's Big V championships will be recognised.
"It's an amazing achievement for a lot of people over a very long period of time. So, to have any sporting association or organisation that's been around for 70 years is massive in itself," said HABA life member and current women's CBL coach Bec McIntyre.
"It's a really great opportunity for us to stop and look at what's happened in the past, the present and then look to what we've got to see is going to happen in the future."
The four-peat
The 2004 Big V Division One championship cemented four years of dominance for the Horsham Hornets.
It was the last of the Hornets' four-straight championships but the first for a 17-year-old emerging talent.
Tim Pickert, who would become a club legend, was one of the younger players under coach Owen Hughan and captain Tim Wade.
"So 03' was the last of the four-peat. I guess it was a good mix of experience with Wadey (Wade), Ben Dumesny and those guys," Pickert said.
Shane McDonald joined Pickert as one of the younger players in the squad.
"Then Shane McDonald and myself, who were the young guys coming through started playing more of a role in that year."
In the 2003 season, it was a battle between Broadmeadows, Warragul and Horsham to decide the champion.
The grand final series [best of three] came down to the Hornets and Warragul.
After dropping the first match, Horsham had the last two games in front of a packed home crowd.
McDonald scored 32 points in the Hornets' 117-93 win before another 35 points sealed a 106-96 victory.
"Shane McDonald, who was probably one of the best players in the league back then," Pickert said
"I remember the grand final series was really tough, and it was good to get them," Pickert said.
"Since back then, whenever we play Warragul, it's a big rivalry."
"[There was] a lot of really good basketballers who have come through and helped us win these titles."
Young guns rise
Between 2003 and 2008, there was a significant turnover of players, with only Pickert and Mark Dorward remaining from the last championship.
"After '03, all the older guys moved on, went and played footy or just finished up playing, and it was a whole new team of guys," Pickert said.
This gave opportunities to the likes of Shaun Bruce and Mitch Creek.
"They were only young pups back then and started to play a little bit of a role," Pickert said.
Since then, both have impressed on the national and international stage.
Creek has spent time in the NBA and G League but returned to Australia in 2019 and is now the captain of the South-East Melbourne Phoenix in the NBL.
Bruce recently played his 300th NBL match and was part of the Sydney Kings' championships in 2021/22 and 2022/23.
The 32-year-old guard is also captain of the franchise this season.
The Hornets started the Big V Division Three championship series on the road against McKinnon.
Bruce scored 25 points as Horsham returned with an 85-79 win.
A carnival atmosphere greeted players for game two at the Horsham Basketball Stadium.
Hornets officials were forced to lock the door about 40 minutes before the 7:30 tip-off.
With 700 people in the stadium, the home side thrived, as the Hornets claimed a 110-82 win to secure the title.
With 18 points in game one and 23 in game two, Liam Norton was voted grand final MVP.
Coach Barry McTaggart [who took over from Owen Hughan mid-season after he suffered a minor stroke] announced his retirement from "serious" coaching post-game.
"It's a long time ago, but it's good that the association is recognising the past championships and celebrating them when they can."
