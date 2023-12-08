Hornets out to defend its home court advantage against Mount Gambier

Horsham Hornets are hoping for a huge crowd when it hosts Mount Gambier in round 10 of the CBL South West on Saturday, December 9.
Both squads return to their home court following wins over Colac on December 2.
"So it's going to be a hell of a celebration. We will fill the joint up; it is going to be crazy. We can't wait," said Hornets' men's head coach Scott Benbow.
Bec McIntyre's squad recorded a 59-56 win before Benbow's men's side had a 90-71 victory.
"We played the bench, and everyone scored. It was a good team win," Benbow said.
The Hornets had a strong first quarter off the back of an early explosion by forward Matthew Brown, who scored 14 of the team's first 20 points and finished with 25.
"Matty Brown was huge. He drove the ball [inside], and we gave the ball to him a lot... He just dominated," Benbow said.
Brown was used as the offensive focal point after opposition teams have closely guarded Austin McKenzie and Cody Bryan.
"We talked with a couple of players on Thursday night [November 30] just to sort out what it looked like going into that game and to give Matty the ball because they put so much work into them [McKenzie and Bryan]," Benbow said.
"We could have left him out there longer, and he probably would've had his first 30-pointer for his career. But also, you get to the last three or four minutes, you start looking to the week ahead."
Horsham hosts the defending champion Lakers for the second time this season.
"Mount Gambier are the side to beat. They're the reigning champions, so they deserve to be the side to beat," Benbow said.
"We got them by six points [86-80] in Mount Gambier a few weeks ago. They're going to be a different side that turns up here.
Simon and Matthew Berkefeld have returned from overseas, while guard Tom Daly did not play on November 4.
"That will make a difference. Simon can really shoot the ball," Benbow said.
Daly also scored 48 points in the Lakers' round seven win against Colac.
"We want that challenge, we don't want to get Mount Gambier undermanned. Bring your best, and we generally respond to that pretty well," Benbow said.
It will be a special occasion at the Horsham Basketball Stadium on Saturday evening as the association celebrates 70 years of the sport in the region and Damian Skurrie's 150th CBL match.
First and foremost, he's [Skurrie] just a ripper human being. He is popular with the whole group, and the young guys that have come through," Benbow said.
"I've looked up to Skuzz for years, too. I'm very honoured to be coaching him in his 150th. He's worked really, really hard... It is a credit to him and his family. I know it will mean a lot to them."
Cody Bryan will also play his 50th match against the Lakers, whilst Mitch Martin played his 100th against Colac.
The tip-off is 8 pm.
Women's coach Bec McIntyre was pleased with her team's performance against Colac, with only six players available.
Tamara Ludekins and Liv Jones-Story top-scored with 16 points, with four players scoring in double digits.
"The girls did fantastic, we knew that we only had to win. It didn't matter about how much because we'd beaten Colac before [in round two]," McIntyre said.
"I couldn't have been more proud of them. They dug deep and did everything that I asked them to do, and we managed to secure the win. Which we were very proud about."
McIntyre credited Cara Tippet's work on defence, whilst the scoring impact of Jones-Story and Ludekins did not go unnoticed.
Former Hornet Kara Shuttleworth also filled in.
The win was soured by losing the reigning defensive player of the year, Caitlin Jones-Story.
Jones-Story received a knock to her head early in the fourth quarter, which will also see her miss the upcoming match against Mount Gambier.
Jemma Thomas will also be unavailable.
Despite the hole that will be left, McIntyre is confident that her team will fill the void.
"Some of our tall, under the basket power will be gone. But we get the Iredell sisters [Ema and Maddie] back competing at the Australian Down Under championships for their CrossFit. So that'll bring some much-needed heavy lifting under the basket for us," McIntyre said.
Jess Cannane and the Hornets' talented juniors will return to the line-up for the first of four straight home games.
"So we're looking forward to a tough game, Mount Gambier are good. They've got some really quite established players in there," McIntyre said.
"[Mount Gambier are] Good shooters; they can shoot the three. So it's going to be four quarters of hard basketball for us."
The Horsham Hornets and Mount Gambier clash will tip off at 5:30 pm on December 9.
