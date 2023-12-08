The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hornets out to defend its home court advantage against Mount Gambier

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
December 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham Hornets are hoping for a huge crowd when it hosts Mount Gambier in round 10 of the CBL South West on Saturday, December 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.