Over 60% favor nuclear power, advocates Mallee MP

I read with keen interest this week Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers' claims that nuclear energy does not make economic sense.
Dr Chalmers says Australia has remarkable geological, geographical and meteorological advantages.
But he fails to acknowledge Australia's geology has abundant coal, gas and uranium.
It appears the Treasurer has the talking points of the Energy Minister Chris Bowen, standing against nuclear.
The Nationals have urged the government to consider nuclear, and the Liberals have joined this united front for common sense.
This support is backed up by more than 60 per cent of the more than 4000 Mallee constituents who indicated they support nuclear power in my Mallee Biggest Survey earlier this year.
The Energy Minister continues to stand against the viability of nuclear, but why not let the market decide?
Just this week at COP28 22 countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain, have committed to triple their nuclear energy capacity by 2050 to combat climate change.
Nuclear can be a part of Australia's clean energy grid into the future.
French President Emmanuel Macron has this week called on Australia to lift its ban and embrace nuclear.
Despite the international pressure, Minister Bowen doubled down and instead committed Australia to triple the global renewable energy capacity by 2030, while facilitating Australian taxpayers to underwrite a five-fold increase in Government-backed renewables across the country.
Yes, the increasingly unpopular wind farms and solar farms and transmission lines set to cut across prime agricultural land and pristine native bush land.
Labor pays lip service to social licence - meanwhile railroading communities with their dogged climate dogma.
Nuclear could ease future pressure on family budgets currently haemorrhaging from skyrocketing energy bills.
Everyday Labor refuses to lift the moratorium on nuclear it is a day later to resolve the troubling energy scenario we find ourselves in.
In Ontario, Canada for example, where nuclear comprises around 60% of its grid, energy bills are half the cost Australians are paying.
How many more Australians need to be in financial despair before Labor opens its mind to real solutions?
