Truck driver air-lifted to hospital following Western Highway collision

Two prime-movers collided on the Western Highway at Dadswells Bridge overnight causing significant delays for late night travellers.
Police, paramedics, CFA and SES attended the scene at 11:50pm on Wednesday, December 6.
It is believed the trucks were travelling in opposite directions when one veered onto the wrong side of the road.
One driver was air-lifted to a Melbourne hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the other, and his passengers, escaped injury.
The Western Highway was blocked following the incident, with one-lane being opened at 2am.
Both lanes were re-opened by 5:20am but with reduced speed signs displayed while clean-up was being completed.
Police will investigate the the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is encouraged to call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.