Golder, Young impress at Show Horse Council Victoria Spring Classic

The Wimmera was well represented at the 2024 Show Horse Council Victoria Spring Classic.
Kerryn Golder and Alana Young competed at the Werribee Park Equestrian Centre from November 24 to 26.
Golder and her horse, Gold Seal, had three placings at the spring classic.
"He [Gold Seal] made the finals in his open class. And I was a finalist in the rider class. And by score, he got third in the owner rider," Golder said.
"He was really up in a good field of horses. I was very, very pleased with him."
It was also a successful event for Young.
Young and her horse 'Feel The Love' were named champion in the Owner Rider Show Hunter Large Hack category and Champion Newcomer in the Show Hunter Hack.
She was also named reserve champion in the Show Hunter Preliminary Hack and Large Show Hunter Hack categories.
As a result, Young has qualified for the 2024 Grand Nationals in Sydney.
For Golder, the Spring Classic started a busy competition period.
After competing around the Wimmera in October, Golder will travel in the new year.
"We've got the Victorian Championships coming up in Bendigo, which is January. He [Gold Seal] is already qualified for that too," Golder said.
"Then, in February, we head off to the Canberra Royal."
Golder believes the preparation will be key regarding Gold Seal's chances in 2024.
Her husband Tony, a former horse trainer, assists in the lead-up to events.
"It's huge. You've got to have your finger on the pulse to make sure they're eating and drinking so they travel well.
"There's a lot of hours involved, keeping to peak and glow at their best. Because they not only have to work their best but present at 100 per cent."
Golder first rode horses from about three years of age and competed from the age of seven.
"It was just me obsessed with horses; I didn't really have any family support. Because back then, being a kid, I just jumped on anyone's horses and rode them,"
"Showing horses is not just a hobby for me. It's a lifestyle."
