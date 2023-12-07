The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera and Mallee have been declared total fire ban on Friday

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 8 2023 - 10:00am
Today, conditions across Victoria will be hot and windy, with extreme fire conditions and temperatures up to 43 degrees in the North Western parts of the state.

