The Wimmera and Mallee have been declared total fire ban on Friday

Today, conditions across Victoria will be hot and windy, with extreme fire conditions and temperatures up to 43 degrees in the North Western parts of the state.
A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm on the day of the Total Fire Ban.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the TFB had been declared due to the expected conditions across the Wimmera and Mallee regions tomorrow.
"Conditions will be extreme with some parts of the Mallee near Catastrophic tomorrow," CO Heffernan said.
"The weather conditions tomorrow are dynamic with wind gusts of up to 60km/h. There is a high likelihood of severe thunderstorms with the potential for lighting."
"We're asking people to follow the strict conditions associated with the Total Fire Ban declaration.
"Understand how the increased fire risk will impact you and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies."
Victorians can find out if it is a Total Fire Ban on the CFA website, www.cfa.vic.gov.au, which is usually published by 5pm the day before a Total Fire Ban.
For more information on what you can and can't do visit the Can I or Can't I page on the CFA website.
Victorians should also ensure they have access to more than one source of information.
They include: - ABC local radio, commercial, and designated radio stations of Sky News, The VicEmergency App, The VicEmergency website www.emergency.vic.gov.au, The VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226, CFA or VicEmergency Twitter or Facebook.
