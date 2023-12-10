Free courses push TAFE enrolments through the roof

The days of empty classrooms at Federation TAFE are over, with applications twice the number they were this time last year.
Chief executive Liam Sloan said free courses linked to in-demand jobs were the reason.
"There's been a massive increase in TAFE. Normally a lot of students apply in January or February, but they're getting in early," he said.
"Despite the pandemic and three or four years of losses, we'll now have 1000 students enrolled at the Ballarat and Horsham campuses by Christmas."
The number one course is the Diploma of Nursing, followed by the Certificate IV in Training and Assessment - a qualification that reflects the shortage of TAFE teachers.
"It's looking like a bumper year ahead for TAFE, but we're hunting for lecturers and teaching staff," Mr Sloan said.
"Opportunities come up all the time and there is a shortfall of teachers everywhere. Sessional teaching can also be an earner on the side for someone already in the industry.
"For example, someone who is a plumber during the day can teach at night. We have a curriculum already in place and a framework that needs to be taught, but most teachers put their own touch on what they do."
Mr Sloan said the top 10 courses at Federation TAFE were all offered free in 2024.
"We do have a maximum number of students we can enrol, but if there is a waiting list we can go to the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions and they will help us. The message is that if you're eligible for free TAFE you're likely to get in - but we would encourage people to do this early if they can."
The news came ahead of an information night yesterday.
Behind nursing and training, Federation TAFE's next most popular courses are currently the Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, the Diploma of Community Services, Certificate IV in Accounting and Bookkeeping, Certificate III in Individual Support, Certificate IV in Cyber Security, Advanced Diploma of Building Surveying, Certificate II in Electrotechnology and the Certificate II in Automotive Vocational Preparation.
"The growth in numbers for these courses is because they match the demand for workers," Mr Sloan said.
"We are stimulating that appetite. We're promoting jobs rather than just courses alone."
He said a 2022 survey by the Victorian Skills Authority found Federation TAFE students ranked the highest for "improved employment outcomes".
"Essentially our students are saying that as a result of studying, their chances of getting a job - or even a promotion - had improved," Mr Sloan said.
"We have a model that is giving a commitment to students that allows them to network or work alongside employers in their chosen choice of study
"For example, 80 per cent of our early childhood students get paid work as the results of doing a placement."
Most of the courses get going in February, although apprenticeships have a "rolling enrolment" and those courses begin through the year as the TAFE gains a viable number of students.
Mr Sloan said the cost of living and rising interest rates had pushed students away from "studying for the fun of it" - and more towards vocational education - especially when offered at flexible times of the day or night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.