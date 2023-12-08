Local trader holds an annual Community Christmas Party for families

Local trader Bunnings held its annual Community Christmas Party on Thursday, December 8, at its premises in Horsham, providing two hours of fun and activity for families.
Bunnings hold the annual event as a community service, and a way of saying thank you to the community for its year-round support.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service simulator was a key attraction, providing a hands-on experience of how the RFDS works and a real-life experience of what it's like to be in the RFDS plane.
Stalls provided Christmas posters to colour, face painting, mini goats to pat and cuddle, and Father Christmas for last-minute requests, all to the background of Christmas Carols by the Voices of the Wimmera.
Horsham Scouts cooked a sausage sizzle which was provided free to the public, paid for by Bunnings.
Name the Human Powered Vehicle on show was popular, and the SES and CFA displays were enjoyable and educational.
Bunnings staff cleared the trade area for the stalls and activities.
