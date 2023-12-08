Crisis at second gear: working the phones at 6am

Kym and I threw ourselves at our bed one Friday night recently, asleep immediately after our heads hit the pillow.
Rain had put him off the header for the coming 12 hours and I was not on call to drive a teenager to work in the morning, so we were pretty stoked about a sleep in.
Obviously, this luxury was forbidden fruit as we were both working the phones by 6am.
Our eldest daughter and six of her best friends were stuck in Newcastle after driving from Melbourne the day before.
They needed to get to Byron Bay for an afternoon briefing session, but the vehicle we had lent them for the journey had decided not change up beyond second gear, so they were facing a long drive and a range of difficult decisions.
While I made some swift amendments to our RACV membership and joined the NRMA, Kym contacted old Airforce buddies and began talking tactics.
Unfortunately, we knew that the problem was not a quick fix, so any kind of mechanical assistance would really involve hours of investigation and no certainty of improvement.
Getting to Bryon Bay by 3pm certainly looked more and more impossible as each minute ticked by.
While I was sending ideas via text, my husband was on the phone to Katianna, and when I was on the phone to Katianna, Kym was looking up transport options and prices.
Seven brilliant young people put their heads together, tried a few things and drew on all of their connections.
As it turned out, one passenger had awesome relatives in Newcastle.
The car limped to their place where the seven young adults piled into a vehicle with their luggage on their laps and got a lift to the airport.
They hired a fancy seven-seater and drove it to Ballina where Red Frogs sent a minibus to meet them and they made it to their briefing right on time.
It was all kind of miraculous.
These young adults joined more than fifty other volunteers to pick up the pieces for schoolies when the wheels fell off.
Staying up most of the night and cooking pancakes in the morning, they saved lives all week, and caught the train back to Melbourne.
Sleep-ins are uber overrated anyway.
