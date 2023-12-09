West Wimmera Council to apply for facility designs funding for Kaniva

West Wimmera Shire Council will apply for funding to develop new Kaniva Recreation Reserve facility designs.
Council will apply for $40,000 from the State Government's 2023-24 Local Sports Infrastructure Fund for the project.
Recent upgrades to the facilities at Kaniva Recreation Reserve includes the construction of the Kaniva Community Hub that opened in 2017.
The Kaniva Recreation Reserve facility designs will identify the current and future needs of the site and will be used to guide any future upgrades and developments.
The total cost of this project is estimated at $53,334, which would include $40,000 from the State Government and $13,334 from Council.
The design will involve quantity surveying, plus technical and specialist reports. It will also detail where improvements are needed, particularly looking at cricket, netball and hockey facilities.
If successful with this funding, Council will work closely with the community and user groups to develop the designs.
Council Chief Executive Officer David Bezuidenhout said the designs would help create 'shovel-ready' projects at the reserve.
"The proposed design isn't just about sport; it's an investment in the well-being and vitality of the Shire," he said.
"It will pave the way for projects identified through community consultations to become a tangible reality."
"Securing this funding will not only boost our recreational infrastructure but it will help identify gaps and priorities and provide a clear direction on how to respond to the community's needs."
Additionally, the West Wimmera Shire Council also recently announced its intention to apply for a government grant to upgrade the lighting at Harrow Recreation Reserve.
