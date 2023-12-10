Father and son share the crease on special occasion for Horsham Saints

December 2 was a special occasion for father and son pair Andrew and Archie Sostheim.
When Andrew joined Archie in the middle for the Horsham Saints, it marked the first time they had batted together.
"I actually came out of retirement, I hadn't played for about 10 years. So to get to play with Arch was pretty cool," Andrew said.
"He'd been asking for a few years, and I finally gave in... It was good fun."
Archie echoed his dad's sentiment.
"It was a good day. Just seeing him get me into the sport and everything helped me find the passion for the game," Archie said.
The pair have enjoyed some time together at cricket, with Archie playing at the Boxing Day Test as part of the junior blasters program.
"That was great fun," Andrew said.
At only 14 years of age, Archie is playing junior and senior cricket in the 2023/24 HCA season.
Sostheim made his A Grade debut for Saints in the round two match against Lubeck Murtoa and played in round eight against West Wimmera.
In the under-16 competition, Sostheim has scored 11 runs and taken four wickets in the opening six rounds of the season.
Archie had been watching two of the world's most prolific batters early in his career.
"Steve Smith was definitely one of them when I was younger. More recently, I'd say Usman Khawaja, Archie said.
"I love the way they build an innings."
For Andrew, he has enjoyed being back on the ground after spending the last decade watching from the boundary.
"I love being involved with the kids and the things like that. I think as a parent, watching kids is harder than playing," Andrew said.
I've been involved with the cricket and football, so it's good to be around it."
While not playing, Andrew was involved with coaching and admin with the Saints.
"We've got a lot of young kids coming through. With our A Grade side, we're just blending our kids in and giving them a taste of it and trying to keep their confidence up as well," Andrew said.
"It's our first season back in A Grade after a couple of years. So we're just finding our feet again, and the kids are really enjoying it."
Andrew is hopeful that one of his other sons, Tom, will join them for a game in the future.
"Our oldest son Tom is injured at the moment. Hopefully, at some stage the three of us can play together."
