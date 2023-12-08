Government grants for livestock farmers in Australia

Here are some of the government grants and subsidies available to Aussie farmers. Picture Shutterstock

Here in Australia our government recognises the importance of supporting livestock farmers in their pursuit of sustainable practices.

Several grants and subsidies are on offer to provide financial assistance and ensure the successful growth of the livestock industry while safeguarding our environment.

In this article we highlight some of the government grants and subsidies available to Aussie farmers and explain the application process, eligibility criteria and how these funds can be put to use to promote sustainable farming.

Grants for livestock farmers

There are many grants and subsidies on offer that vary based on state or territory. It is important to continually check your relevant government authority as grants and eligibility criteria change over time.

Some of the grants and subsidies on offer include:

1. Farm Household Allowance (FHA)

An income support payment for farmers facing financial hardship to help them meet their basic living expenses.

2. Drought Relief Assistance Scheme

Provides financial assistance to farmers to manage drought periods in the form of water and fodder subsidies, freight assistance and concessional loans.

3. Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate (EWIS) Scheme

Offers rebates for water infrastructure improvements including installing new systems and existing system improvements.

4. Farming Together Program

This program encourages farmers to collaborate on marketing, production and supply chain improvements by offering funding for projects that promote sustainability.

5. Pest and Disease Management Grants

These grants provide financial support to farmers whose livestock are affected by pests and diseases. The grants are designed to cover the cost of control measures and prevention strategies.

6. Sustainable Agriculture Small Grants Program

This program supports projects aimed at sustainable farming practices. Livestock farmers can access funds for projects focused on improving animal welfare, resource management and reducing the environmental impact of their operations.

For more information on funding opportunities available to Aussie farmers, check out the AG Funding and Grants Hub.

Remember to carefully review eligibility criteria to determine if you're a candidate for a particular grant or subsidy.

Application process

The following steps are typical for most livestock farming grant and subsidy applications:

1. Research

Start by researching grants and subsidies that are relevant to you and align with the goals for your business.

2. Check eligibility

Review the criteria for each grant and ensure that you meet all of the requirements.

3. Prepare your documents

Gather all of your information on project proposals, financial statements and all other supporting materials.

4. Submit your application

Submit your completed forms and note any deadlines.

5. Evaluation

The relevant government agency will review your application.

6. Notification

Successful applicants will be notified and funds given accordingly.

How can these funds be used for sustainable farming practices?

Money from government grants and subsidies can be allocated towards:

1. Infrastructure improvements that support sustainable farming such as water-efficient irrigation systems and renewable energy sources.

2. Education programs can be provided to farmers to expand their knowledge on sustainable practices including soil conservation, animal welfare and more effective waste management.

3. Restoration of natural resources can be achieved through funding for cover crop planting to improve soil and wildlife habitat conservation.

The Wrap Up

Improving your farming operations to an environmentally friendly model is heavily incentivised. Our Government recognises the capital required for change and offers many different types of grants and subsidies to help you along the way.