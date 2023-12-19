Stuck for a Christmas movie idea? We've listed our favourite festive flicks

One of the most significant cinematic debates is whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie. It's an all-year-round movie. The film still resonates with new watchers, which would have to be down to the slapping songs and timeless creativity of stop motion claymation. Jack Skellington, the Halloween King, feels like missing out on something. He attempts to fill this pumpkin-shaped hole in his heart with Christmas; this mirrors how many adults today struggle with the challenges of "what if" and "if I just" as they stumble through the havoc of careers, family, bills and more. You can read into the message however you want, whether it's to appreciate what you have and celebrate your weird life.

