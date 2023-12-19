Stuck for a Christmas movie idea? We've listed our favourite festive flicks

It's that time of year where the Christmas movies make a comeback.
The Wimmera Mail-Times' staff have had many chats on what makes a good Christmas movie. Here are some of our favourites below:
Indeed, everybody's favourite Christmas hero is Santa himself, but every hero needs a good villain, and Christmas has no better villain than the Grinch. A few have tried to pull off the charismas with which the Grinch's anti-Christmas antics are carried out, but none have done better than Jim Carey, who donned the fluffy green fur to spoil the festive spirit of Whoville. The film, directed by Ron Howard, is based on the 1957 classic Dr Seuss book with which it shares a name and boasts Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins as its narrator. But, of course, the true beauty of the Grinch's tale is that despite stealing all of their Christmas gifts, trees and decorations, the people of Whoville still sing their Christmas carol, and upon hearing them, the Grinch realises the true meaning of Christmas.
Come on ... If it weren't Christmas, John McLean wouldn't have been in LA and Hans Gruber's plan would have gone without a hitch. The annual holiday was a critical part of this film. Anyway, who didn't wake up on Christmas Eve as a kid and dream of crawling through air vents to stop a crack team of European terrorists holding an office hostage, including your wife, whom you're trying to get to because it's Christmas?
In this adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, Matthew McConaughey stars as Connor Mead, a man forced to reflect on a life of womanising and boozing. This is Mac in his prime - watch as he seamlessly moves through scenes like a Texan rattlesnake - his rattle a laid-back southern twang and his bite a low-brow 2000s rom-com joke delivered in a way only he knows how. See also 1988's Scrooged, starring Bill Murray, for another take on the Dickens holiday classic.
One of the most significant cinematic debates is whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween or Christmas movie. It's an all-year-round movie. The film still resonates with new watchers, which would have to be down to the slapping songs and timeless creativity of stop motion claymation. Jack Skellington, the Halloween King, feels like missing out on something. He attempts to fill this pumpkin-shaped hole in his heart with Christmas; this mirrors how many adults today struggle with the challenges of "what if" and "if I just" as they stumble through the havoc of careers, family, bills and more. You can read into the message however you want, whether it's to appreciate what you have and celebrate your weird life.
This classic stars Will Ferrell as an orphan named Buddy, who was raised at the North Pole by Santa's elves. However, he can't help but feel the six-foot-four adult male doesn't fit in. Upon searching for his real father in New York, Buddy finds love and happiness, reigniting the Christmas spirit in everyone he meets.
Maybe the most Australian Christmas movie of all time, this flick revolves around a family living on a remote property during a drought. Much like A Christmas Carol, the film is focused on a small boy determined to see a grumpy older man get into the Christmas spirit. There's also a subplot about a swagman who may or may not be Santa Claus.
Jim Henson's son Brian made his directorial debut with this 1992 classic, and what a way to do it. Christmas Carol finds the beloved puppets at their rambunctious best. Funny and heartwarming in equal measure, this Charles Dickens adaptation - the second on this list - may not be the most strictly faithful, but it's undoubtedly the most fun. Michael Caine stars as Ebenezer Scrooge and plays the role completely straight. He reportedly told Jim Henson: "I'm going to play this movie like I'm working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I will never wink, I will never do anything Muppety. I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role and there are no puppets around me." It might not be Shakespeare, but The Muppet Christmas Carol will bring cheer to any festive season.
If it's a warm heart you're looking for, you can't go much further than Klaus, a recent addition to the pantheon of Christmas movies. Released on Netflix in 2019, this English-language Spanish animation was the first animated Netflix film to be nominated for an Academy Award. Gorgeously animated and deftly told, Klaus is an original take on the origins of Santa Claus, starring the vocal talents of Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons and more. It'll be a surefire addition to any Christmas marathon.
This 1998 family comedy features Jonathan Taylor Thomas at the height of his stardom, a young Jessica Biel and a hilariously self-aware Gary Cole. JTT plays Jake, a college Jake student who must make it from Los Angeles to New York for Christmas dinner to win his father's Porsche. The most straightforward plan is derailed by a trio of goons who try to get between Jake and his girlfriend. What could go wrong?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.