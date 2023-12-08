The Wimmera's brush with disaster: recalling the Black Saturday Fires

As The Wimmera Mail-Times celebrates 150 years of publishing, we're looking back at some of the biggest stories in the region.
Saturday, February 7, 2009, is etched in the history books as one of the worst days in Victorian history.
Extreme temperatures saw the Wimmera experience four consecutive Total Fire Ban days; paired with strong winds, it was the perfect storm for potentially catastrophic conditions across the state.
The Black Saturday Fires killed 173 people, ravaged whole communities, and dramatically altered how the state approached fire management.
While no lives were lost in the Wimmera, the region was not isolated from the tragedy.
Just after noon, a power pole in the middle of a paddock beside Remlaw Road at Vectis sparked a fire.
The blaze would claim 2300 hectares, 11 homes, multiple sheds, the Horsham Golf Club clubhouse, livestock and thousands of trees.
Fuelled by strong winds and a record 45.7-degree heatwave, the fire skirted Horsham and raced into Haven.
Within four hours, more than 330 personnel and 57 water tankers battled the blaze.
Fortunately, a wind change forced the fire across the Western Highway, stopping it at Horsham-Lubeck Road.
The fire was deemed under control on February 9 at 12.50pm.
Black Saturday was the catalyst for recommendations and subsequent changes concerning emergency management groups and other organisations through the 2009 Victorian Bushfire Royal Commission.
In 2019, The Wimmera Mail-Times spoke with then-Country Fire Authority District 17 operations manager Dale Russell.
He said anticipation was high ahead of the ill-fated day.
"We got people not to work during the week, because we wanted them on the Saturday and days after that," he said.
"Because of the Total Fire Ban days, we still needed to have people working, so we staggered their starts. We actually ran out of people."
Mr Russell said establishing the on-ground structure during the fire was initially difficult.
"We struggled to get that right on the Saturday afternoon, but we got there," he said.
"Getting enough people there quickly enough was the main issue for us. We had a number of our firefighters in fire stations manning them, so responses were really quick.
"But when you have a fire in one place, and you're calling trucks from distances away, it's a time and space problem. The crews did a great job."
Mr Russell said the fire burnt through or around more than 300 properties.
"The wind combined with the temperature of the day and the dryness was always a recipe for disaster," he said.
"If there is one thing I remember from that fire, it's that there was no loss of life and no significant injuries.
"You can always build another house, but you can't replace a person."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.