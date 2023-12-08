Preusker Envious of his Ballarat Cup runner

The change of date to December for the Ballarat Cup could provide the perfect opportunity for a number of country trainers to get hold of a big prize, none more so than Horsham's Paul Preusker.
Preusker will saddle up one of the leading fancies in Saturday's 2000m feature at Ballarat with Captain Envious set to start as one of the favourites for the race, currently listed as a $7.50 chance with punters
If ever a horse was primed for a major country cup, it is this remarkably consistent gelding who has not missed a beat, or a placing, at his past six trips to the track.
Preusker is a among a number of trainers who will be chasing their first ever Ballarat Cup this year. He said his charge was primed for a big run after a second placing in the John Letts (1800m) a Morphettville on November 2 and a third in the Country Cup (2000m) at Caulfield on November 18.
Noticeable in those runs has been how the gelding has swooped late. At Caulfield last start, he sat 15th in running and was still 11th at the 400m mark before rattling home to finish in third, just 1.5 lengths behind the winner.
With a good barrier draw this time, Preusker hopes his charge can be a little further forward to give himself more of a chance to swoop past the leaders in the closing stages.
"We've done the best we can do with him, the rest is now up to the horse jockey," Preusker said.
"We've drawn (barrier 4), you sort of wait and see how the track is playing, you hope from that barrier he'll get a nice flow.
"In an ideal world, you'd love him to be third pair, one from the fence and the jockey is able to dictate when he want to go."
Captain Envious will be Preusker's first attempt at a Ballarat Cup win.
"I don't think I've ever had a runner in it," he said. "It's always good to pick up any cup, but it would mean a lot to win such a prestigious country cup.
"He's got to be a chance, I think if it gets too heavy underfoot it might hurt his chances. But I see him as a genuine race horse.
"He's an older, sounder horse, we won't be in any hurry to find him another race after this one, but we'll keep him around. He's a good, staying horse, we'll crank him up again for the autumn and then hopefully go again next spring."
Preusker said the change of date may play into country trainers like himself who now have a longer opportunity to keep horses in work.
"It works okay for me," he said. "It's a bit of an odd time i suppose, but for a horse like who's a nice galloper and having a pretty easy time of it the way he's going, I think it's ideal.
"We always pencilled this race in, it's a nice ending to what's been a pretty soft preparation for him."
