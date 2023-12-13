Wimmera, Grampians Lions clubs grapple with post-COVID volunteer changes

Volunteerism faces challenges post-COVID and some of Australia's longest running service groups are not immune.
The region's Lions clubs are on the rebound amidst membership fluctuations, with Lions District 201 V2 cabinet secretary Michelle Challis highlighting a growing base.
"As a whole, I think volunteering suffered over COVID ... but we're rebounding, and I think the excitement and the numbers that I see coming through at a district level is very encouraging," Miss Challis said.
The Wimmera currently boasts 272 Lions members across 13 different clubs, including 61 at Nhill.
The health of the regions Lions Clubs is also on show in the region's centres with 32 members making up the Horsham Lions Club, the City of Horsham Lions club is 23 members strong and the Ararat Lions Club membership sitting at about 20.
City of Horsham Lions Club secretary, Wayne Lentsment, said his club is still managing to help its community through events such as Australia Day breakfasts and regional markets despite not seeing growth in recent years.
"I think people are taking a very strict view about doing any volunteering, I think you'll find that across most organisations," Mr Lentsment said.
Mr Lentsment contributed the stalling growth of the City of Horsham Lions Club to a 'fear of commitment'.
"People are only looking for instant short term involvement in things now," he said.
"We don't expect people to live and die as members of the club, but years gone by, people have joined the club, and they've stayed with it.
"Whereas now, it's much more a thing where people just don't join any organisation because they do fear that it's going to commit them."
Secretary of the Ararat Lions Club, Jo Richie, said that having about 20 members is pretty stable for her branch of the club.
"We've had a a few new members this year, which has been great, but we can always do with more," Ms Richie said.
When asked what challenges the Ararat Lions club has faced when looking to recruit, Ms Richie reiterated Mr Lentsments.
"I guess people are reluctant to make too much commitment," she said.
Despite their struggles to find growth, Ms Richie said there is not an immediate concern for the future of the Ararat Lions Club.
While the Ararat and Horsham branches, and many branches around the Wimmera, are finding stability, the Stawell branch has not been so lucky, but with the Lions Club's global membership team stepping in to lend a hand recently, the future is still looking bright.
"There are some members retiring, they have served the club very well for quite a few years, and I believe they feel that it is their time to move on," said Miss Challis.
"There's no real hard feelings, it's just there is four or five that are ready to move on, but there are also members that are wanting to stay and that that are very enthusiastic."
Following the departure of some, the Stawell Lions members that were left acknowledged that they needed help, which is why the Global Membership Team has stepped in.
"We're not taking over the club, we're assisting the members that are staying with the club, getting the word out into the community, and things like that," she said.
"This is a club that chartered in 1972, so 51 years of service to the Stawell community, and we want to offer as much help as we can, led by them to reinvigorate and support the community."
The Stawell Lions Club will hold a barbeque in by the IGA in Stawell's Main Street with the hopes of showing the community what the benefits of the Lions Club.
"We're just going to be in the Main Street saying; hi this is what we're doing for your community of Stawell, Would you like to join? What would you like us to do in town and how can we all help each other?" Miss Challis said.
The barbecue will run through the morning on Saturday, December 16.
