Unassailable lead: Bellman set to cruise into Horsham Reinsman Award

Race 7: CHAMBRAY (9) former Kiwi mare having her first Australian start and in a smart stable. Expect a big showing. READY TO ROCK (7) talented horse when right and resumes here since May. Has raced well fresh in the past and expect a strong showing first up. SEA FLYER (8) in good form and gave a great sight last run when just run down. One of the main chances. KIDD ALTRO (5) promising type with a big finish and will be running home strongly. MARTIN MAGIC (1) has shown early speed and suited by the trip.