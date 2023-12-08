Unassailable lead: Bellman set to cruise into Horsham Reinsman Award

Harness racing action returns to Horsham on Monday afternoon for the Horsham Club's final meeting of the season.
The compact card of seven events kicks off at 1.57pm with the running of the $6000 Cruisers Car Wash Local Trainer Strike Pace and concludes at 5.42pm with the $8000 Claire Weston Photography Trainers Award.
Michael Bellman has five drives for the day and an unassailable lead in the 2023 Betta Home Living Horsham Leading Reinsman Award. James Herbertson likewise in the Conways Horsham Concession Driver Award.
The Horsham Trainer of the Year will go down to the wire with Marg Lee a chance to leapfrog the leaders, Matty Craven and David Murphy who don't have a runner.
It's free entry through West Side on Monday afternoon and our readers can find full fields, form guides, selections and gear change information at www.harness.org.au.
Jen's canteen will be open around Noon and no-matter the weather you'll be comfortable in the Trackview Bar & Lounge.
The TAB and SKY provide a full service on all codes of racing across the nation but if you can't make it to the track, all races are streamed live and free on your device by the Trots Vision team.
HRV form analyst Rob Auber kindly shares his thoughts on the TAB double, race 5 into race 7.
Race 5: THE SPORTZ STAR (9) is working back into form for champion horsewoman Kerryn Manning, who returns from injury. Great to have 'Kezza' back driving and she can return in a big winning way here. MAVERICK STAR (5) is racing well and forgive last start. Drawn to race in a forward position and is sure to make his presence felt. SHADY DANCER (4) is going well and shouldn't be ignored here and is a genuine place hope along with TRUE BLUE ROSE (7)
Race 7: CHAMBRAY (9) former Kiwi mare having her first Australian start and in a smart stable. Expect a big showing. READY TO ROCK (7) talented horse when right and resumes here since May. Has raced well fresh in the past and expect a strong showing first up. SEA FLYER (8) in good form and gave a great sight last run when just run down. One of the main chances. KIDD ALTRO (5) promising type with a big finish and will be running home strongly. MARTIN MAGIC (1) has shown early speed and suited by the trip.
Ararat horseman Mick Bellman led from go to whoa with 6yo mare Jazspur at Ballarat on Thursday night in a $9000 mobile start contest over the sprint trip of 1710 metres.
After finding the front from gate six, Bellman steadied the tempo with a 62.6 half then upped the ante to dash home in identical splits of 28.8 seconds.
Jazspur consistency has yielded 8 wins and 17 minor placings from 53 starts for her connections. The trotter was bred and is raced by long time supporters of the Bellman camp, Gary and Tracy Hull. She is third foal left by Hull's Sundon NZ, broodmare Fleetwood Blue after Mizurri (5 wins) and the recently retired Majestic Pride (10 wins).
Armstrong trainer Leroy O'Brien is riding the crest of a wave with five winners from the stable's last ten starters. His latest success came with 3yo filly Online Model at Swan Hill on Wednesday night.
Online Model was having her fifth start for O'Brien since heading south from the Sunraysia district with a pair of Mildura victories on the board.
Cup Day at Stawell last week saw two wins for the team, with Im Sir Patrick and Rockin Gemma and late last month Lookout saluted at Hamilton and Always Be Blakey at Melton.
They're off at: Horsham (D) Monday 11th, Charlton (D) Friday 15th, Terang (N) Sunday 17th & Stawell (D) Wednesday 27th.
