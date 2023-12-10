Horsham's premier sporting precinct facelift nearing next milestone

The once-in-a-generation upgrade to the municipality's premier sporting precinct is coming together with foundation works to the Horsham City Oval Multipurpose Stage underway.
The new stage, which the Victorian and Federal Governments funded, will shift Horsham City Oval's use from a primarily sport-focused facility into a regional venue for music and entertainment.
The project aims to be completed in the second half of 2024.
The stage will have a raised outdoor platform with light bars, a large screen to stream live events, and rear street access for loading and unloading.
It will also be able to support removable displays on the sides and the back to create a visual effect for audiences.
A new structure will be built next to the stage to support City Oval's existing digital screen.
The stage will be the centrepiece of events, able to host up to 8000 people and cater to large-scale music and entertainment shows, which are impossible at the current Soundshell at Sawyer Park.
The stage will also be a facility for local sports competitions and presentations.
Horsham Rural City Council expects that the stage will boost tourism and the region's economy by attracting up to 15,000 visitors per year.
Two new netball courts and a new community pavilion form part of Horsham City Oval's $3.2 million redevelopment overall, which include female-friendly facilities.
