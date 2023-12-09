Rain reeks havoc once again on a summer sporting Saturday in Horsham

The weather has impacted sports across Horsham for the second time in three weeks on Saturday, December 9.
Cricket was washed out again, whilst tennis and lawn bowls saw no play.
This meant all eyes were on the Horsham Hornets as they hosted Mount Gambier in round 10 of the CBL South West.
It was a special occasion at the Horsham Basketball Stadium as the association celebrated its 70th anniversary.
The 2003 and 2008 Big V championship teams were recognised before the men's match.
Speeches were made by Owen Hughan, Bec McIntyre, Scott Benbow and Steve Bruce.
Damien Skurrie also celebrated his 150th match.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Horsham received over 15 millimetres of rain on December 9.
With only one round remaining for all competitions before the Christmas/ New Year break, athletes will have their fingers crossed that they can get on the playing arena on Saturday, December 16.
The Horsham Lawn Tennis Club will also host its junior points tournament on December 17.
