Greyhound trainers shine: six victorious runners at Horsham races

Trainers have been turning in great results in the past back-to-back meetings at Horsham.
Racing on the Saturday, Tuesday back-to-back programs local trainers were able to produce six winners with doubles to the Hammerstein team (Ararat) and Garry George (Beulah).
Sunday afternoon was where it kicked off and Patricia and Cliff Smith (Wonwondah) broke through with their smart maiden Canya Explode, beginning just moderately from the inside draw Canya Explode displayed a great desire to chase and charged through the gap left open to take control and the lead of the race turning for home.
Canya Explode was never in danger and went home a four-length winner in the smart time of 23:36sec.
Garry George (Beulah) led his charge He's Pure Gold to the boxes a red-hot favourite and he did not disappoint the punters who took the short odds jumping straight to the front to win by five lengths in 23:49sec.
George was also successful on the Tuesday when Glow put on a perfect front running display leading from start to finish in the smart time of 23:26sec.
Team Fullerton (Red Cliff's) led See Saw Lass back a victor after the fawn chaser was victorious over the longer 485m journey.
See Saw Lass was moderate to begin, but mustered to take the lead by the corner from which it was just a matter of holding and that she did winning by one length in 27:65sec.
Team Hammerstein continued their exceptional run with victory at both meetings including a kennel quinella when Sugar Bowl Rose outlasted Aston Western to win by a nose on Sunday.
Sugar Bowl skipped away to a large lead as Aston Western was caught wide throughout and by the time he could make his run he fell just short going down by a nose to Sugar Bowl Rose in the quick time of 23:15sec.
On Tuesday the team struck again with Spirited Avenger, jumping to the front she was never going to get beaten and went home a comfortable winner in 27:22sec.
This week the club races in the Saturday night timeslot while it celebrates its 50th birthday, so be sure to pop down and see the greyhounds up close.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.