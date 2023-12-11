Spill on Baillie Street, emergency services cordoned off the area

Emergency services were called to a fuel outlet on Baillie Street on Sunday, December 10 about 2.45pm. to attend to a chemical spill.
Horsham Police and the CFA attended.
The area surrounding several of the petrol pumps at the Ampol Service Station on Baillie Street was cordoned off, and police were on standby.
Sergeant Dale McIver Horsham Police said the situation was contained fairly quickly with no further incidents and no ongoing danger to the public. Entry points to the Service Station were blocked off and service suspended.
Interruption to traffic was minimal and business at the facility returned to normal.
