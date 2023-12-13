Successful Murtoa Christmas party, change of venue didn't dampen spirits

Due to the inclement weather, a last-minute change of plans moved the Murtoa by Twilight family night indoors to the Mechanics Hall in Murtoa on Saturday, December 9.
However, the change did not dampen the spirits of the Lake Marma Committee and volunteers, who swung into action to get set up in time for the crowds to arrive.
Market stalls, free kids zone, food vans, and a visit by Santa heralded the Christmas Spirit to the tiny town known for its spectacular Stick Shed, Silo Art, Pump Track, Museum, beautiful Lake Marma, and strong community spirit.
Stalls provided last-minute Christmas shopping, including handmade magnets, candles, artwork with face painting, a photo board, and homemade baking on offer.
Murtoa College Primary School Choir provided entertainment.
The students have only been singing together for about seven weeks as part of a program to bring music back into schools and were in fine voice for the event.
Murtoa was one of two Wimmera Mallee towns to make the RACV Regional Victoria's coolest and quirkiest small towns list.
Established in 1876 and set on the banks of Lake Marma, the town boasts several Heritage Listed sites, including the only remaining emergency grain store built during World War Two and Kurrajong Tree Avenue, the oldest native street planting in Victoria.
The Lake Marma Committee of Management will host A Day at the Lake on New Year's Eve from 3.30pm onwards to bring in the New Year.
