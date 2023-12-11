Horsham community celebrates Christmas extravaganza by the Wimmera river

On Friday, December 8, the Horsham Christmas Extravaganza by the Wimmera River attracted a large crowd to enjoy the activities and market stalls while dodging a few drops of rain here and there.
Hosted by the Horsham Rural City Council, families gathered on the lawns to watch a Christmas play performance and enjoy the music.
Wimmera Woodturning Club members provided a woodturning display, and in doing so, the secret of where Santa gets his handmade Christmas Three Decorations was finally revealed.
The club members demonstrated their skills at making the delicate wood-turned angels and snowflakes on show, and even though it is a closely guarded secret, it seems probable they may be supplying the man in red!
Mini Golf attracted families to try their hand at the game, and food and drink provided by food vans kept everyone fed.
Coffee, hot chips, and ice cream were hot favourites and other food stalls created a one-stop shop for families to mingle amongst the stalls and entertainment on the banks of the Wimmera River.
Santa dropped in with a welcome bag of sweets for everyone.
The giant Christmas tree was switched on, providing a glittering finale to the night.
It was a slightly damp night but a lot of fun.
Horsham Rural City Council will host a series of events at the new Riverfront Meeting Place as part of the Summer Series over Christmas and New Year.
On Saturday, December 16, from 2-6pm, the council will host a relaxed afternoon with plenty of local food and drink, including Mrs Bakers Gin House, Voddy and Vacay Cocktails, and Rightbank Brewing Society.
There will also be markets and live musicians singing Christmas carols and acoustic beats to create a chilled atmosphere.
Keeping with the holiday theme, on Sunday, January 14, from 2-6pm there will be another relaxing Sunday afternoon with local artists Levi Mellington and Molly Hoyne.
A coffee van will also be at the event.
