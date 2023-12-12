Horsham Carols by Candlelight, igniting the Christmas spirit in the Wimmera

At Christmas our faith can be strengthened or sometimes even questioned but the organisers of Horsham 2023 Carols by Candlelight's faith stood them in good stead this year.
Despite doubtful weather forecasts, they proceeded with their plans for the outdoor event and were rewarded with perfect weather and a record crowd.
Sandwiched between two unseasonably wet and windy days, Carols by Candlelight played out under clear blue skies to a record crowd of about 3000 people filling the arena in front of the Sound Shell in Sawyer Park.
"We were so pleased with the community support; it's the first time since the pandemic we've been able to all get together for Carols," organiser Simon Dandy said.
"Last year, it rained, and this year, if it had been the day before, we couldn't have gone ahead with it, and if it had been a day later, the weather was even worse. So we were so lucky to have such good weather, and the crowd came out to enjoy it."
Entertainment for children began at 6pm and the main event followed at 7.30pm.
Performances included the secondary student's choir from Holy Trinity Lutheran College, led by Michelle Hahn, the Horsham City Band, and singing students from the Horsham School of Music, led by Lisa Thomas.
The Christian story of the birth of Christ was woven throughout the program of Carols with a modernized re-enactment performed on stage.
Entertainment was provided by soloists Chloe Findlay, Maddi Ostapiw, Harriet Overman, Sienna Walsgott, Jessica Wilson, Venetia Elbourne-Hobbs, Stephanie Martin, and Esther Fry.
The program included a female and male ensemble and the carols choir.
"The feedback we've received is that everyone seemed to enjoy the event, and if we achieved that, we've done what we set out to do," Mr Dandy said.
"Our aim was to provide an event that everyone enjoyed, in a safe and peaceful atmosphere so people could come and relax and enjoy Christmas."
Santa and his elves detoured to Horsham for a special appearance and arrived to the tune of Santa Wear Your Shorts - and he did.
Much to everyone's surprise, Santa was wearing board shorts, perhaps he expected it to be warmer in Horsham than it was in the South Pole.
The crowd joined in the singing of traditional Carols like Joy to the World, The First Noel, O Holy Night, Mary's Boy Child, O Come all ye Faithful, and Silent Night, among other well-known favourites.
"It was a long day setting up and then packing up, but the response from the crowd made it all worthwhile and I want to thank everyone, especially the many sponsors and volunteers who made it possible," he said.
Several collections were taken throughout the evening, with people invited to donate to the Christian Emergency Food Centre, which has been providing services for communities facing hard times for more than 25 years.
Carols by Candlelight was hosted by the Combined Churches of Horsham.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.