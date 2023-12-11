It's summer, right? Someone check a calendar

Rain? Thunder and lightning? Are we getting another winter?
After receiving double the average rainfall in November (70.2mm versus a 26-year average of 33.1mm), hopes were high for a predictably warm and dry summer.
According to a new report, reports of an El Nino event saw nine out of 10 farmers have a plan in place to deal with drier weather.
But hopes of a warm, dry weekend were dampened quickly as the rain settled in on Saturday morning; almost 20mm was recorded, forcing the cricket, lawn bowls and tennis to abandon their plans.
Fortunately, the Horsham Amateur Basketball Association could mark its 70th year in the region, given that basketball is played indoors.
Obviously, there's no chance of playing cricket indoors in Horsham while I can still wield the willow, but maybe indoor lawn bowls or tennis is viable?
Fortunately, the community Christmas carols went off without any issues.
The brilliant event buoyed most people I have spoken to this morning.
Congratulations to the organisers, participants, and financial contributors who made the idea a reality.
Have a great week, and stay dry if you can!
- Ben Fraser, Editor
