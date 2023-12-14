Wimmera sporting clubs set to benefit from ASF 'Active Kids' grants

Two local football and netball clubs have successfully obtained grants as part of the 2023 'Active Kids' program.
The Nhill and District Sporting Club obtained $3,666.70 in the program funded by the Dickinson Foundation and Australian Sports Foundation, whilst the Horsham Saints were awarded $1,867.
The equipment is provided by sporting goods company Hart Sport.
"When you get an injection of money like that for stuff that we were going to need anyway. It's hugely helpful," said Nhill secretary Josh Shrive.
With the proposed implementation of an under-12s competition in the WFNL in 2024, most of the grant will go towards goal post padding on Davis Park's second ground.
'With the small oval we've got at the back, we were always using that for informal under twelves and for training. Like the goalposts padding was starting to fall apart.
"So everything else is just icing on the cake."
Shrive believes the new equipment will continue to keep children playing sports.
"If you can fit juniors with new equipment. Even with our coaches, we got a couple of coaching boards and stuff like that. You're making it more interesting," Shrive said.
"There's a couple of items that were just still on backorder. But most of it has already arrived... As soon as those kids are ready to start training next year. Well, we've got it all there and ready to go."
For the Horsham Saints, the grant will go towards new netball equipment.
"Netballs, bibs, ball pumps, ball bags, just the essential equipment for netball," Saints vice president Nathan Martin said.
"We intentionally ordered balls in nice, fun colours. There are pinks and purples, heart designs, pineapples and all of that, just to make it a bit more appealing to the kids as well."
The new equipment will also help keep costs down for the club and its players.
The Active Kids grant program aims to improve children and young Australians' physical and mental health by encouraging and increasing sports participation for groups under 20 years of age.
In 2023, $466,556.67 was awarded to 26 different applicants from 24 sports.
