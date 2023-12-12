The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham drivers urged to respect pedestrian crossings, safety first

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham CBD Reference Group has raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians at the new crossings in the central business district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.