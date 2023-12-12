Horsham drivers urged to respect pedestrian crossings, safety first

The Horsham CBD Reference Group has raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians at the new crossings in the central business district.
The group said that some drivers were not giving way to pedestrians and some were seen swerving around them on the crossings.
Senior Sergeant Brendan Broadbent said unfortunately, police see too many incidents of speed in the CBD, and safety must come first at these Crossings and throughout the CBD.
"Pedestrians have the right of way on the pedestrian crossing, but pedestrians have a responsibility too," he said.
"Pedestrians also have responsibilities when crossing the road. They must travel by the shortest and safest route and only stay on the road for a short time.
"They must not cross within 20 metres of a crossing, except at the crossing or another crossing, unless there are special circumstances. They must also avoid crossing the road while distracted by devices or impaired by alcohol or drugs."
A representative of the group cited an example of a dangerous situation at the crossing on Pynsent Street at the Town Hall, where cars were moving to the wrong side of the road to avoid stopping for pedestrians.
The group called for more media coverage and public education on respecting pedestrian crossings and the laws that apply to them.
Snr Sgt Broadbent said pedestrians had the right of way at marked crossings, and drivers must stop and give way to them.
"Pedestrians can also incur a fine if they do not comply with the rule applicable to pedestrian crossings," he said.
"They must cross within the designated crossing and not within 20 metres on either side unless there are exceptional circumstances.
"Drivers must also give way to pedestrians crossing the road into which their vehicles turn, even when there is no marked crossing. Failing to do so can result in fines and demerit points."
The group said that the new crossings in Horsham CBD were installed to improve the accessibility and amenity of the CBD and to encourage more people to walk and shop in the area.
"If drivers are exiting a road and are turning left or right onto another road, they must give way to pedestrians even if there is no marked crossing," Sergeant Dale McIvor said.
The group said the crossings were designed to be visible and convenient for pedestrians, slow traffic, and create a safer environment for everyone.
'We see too many avoidable incidents. There are not many accidents; they are usually crashes that could have been avoided; we ask the public to slow down and be observant of what's around them.
"Crashes are avoidable, not inevitable," he said.
The group urged drivers and pedestrians to be more aware and courteous towards each other and to follow the rules and signs at the crossings.
