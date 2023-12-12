Increased police presence, preventing more loss of lives on Victorian roads

Horsham Police Sergeant Dale McIvor said the booze bus may pop up where you least expect it to over Christmas and the New Year.
"We were out with the bus in Stawell last weekend, and we could be anywhere this weekend and in the following weeks."
"We make no apology for an increased police presence over the coming weeks.
"We are dead set serious about not losing any more lives on our roads this year."
Driver behaviour is modified when drivers see a police presence and even more so when they see a driver being cautioned or fined.
He said a part of having the pop-up booze bus out on the roadside is to create that presence.
"When we test a driver, we have the opportunity to chat for a short time, and that builds the relationship we want to have with the public so we can work together to bring down that road toll as well," Sgt McIvor said.
Police have described as "unacceptable carnage" the lives lost on country roads this year.
Victoria has lost 279 lives on the road, which is a 15-year-high.
More than 150 of those fatalities happened in the regions.
"With 279 deaths on our roads this year so far, 279 families and their friends will never enjoy Christmas with those loved ones again," he said.
"It is forever. It has to stop.
"We [the police] are doing all we can; we need drivers to reduce their speed, be attentive, and generally be vigilant, don't drink and drive or if you are drug affected."
Senior Sergeant Brenden Broadbent urged drivers to drive to conditions.
"We've had wet weather, and even though it dries up fairly quickly, the roads can still be slippery," he said.
"And we live in a rural area, and that means there is an increase of grain trucks on our roads. If you're traveling on some of the narrow roads, give way to them; they need the space. It's just a matter of courtesy, and it can help save lives.
"Road Crash is avoidable, not inevitable."
