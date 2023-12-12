Caris returns to Victoria following AFLW trade from Giants to Saints

Horsham's Rene Caris will join her third AFLW club.
The 24-year-old ruck/forward will join St Kilda after she spent the 2023 season with the Giants.
The former Horsham Saint was traded back to Victoria for pick 52 in the 2023 AFLW draft the club announced December 12.
Caris debuted in orange and charcoal in the round six match against West Coast and featured in the remaining four games of the regular season.
Giants executive general manager-football strategy and operations, Briana Harvey thanked Caris for her time with the club
"I'd like to thank Rene for her contribution to the GIANTS since joining the club on the cusp of the season," Harvey told Giants Media.
"Not only did Rene add value on the field, but off the field she was a popular member of the playing group, and the Giants wish her all the very best for the future."
Geelong originally drafted Caris with the 35th pick in the 2018 AFLW draft.
She moved to the Giants as an injury replacement play before the start of the 2023 season.
