The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Hindmarsh Shire Council opens round two of community action grants

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE second round of the Hindmarsh Shire Council community action grants program will open on Friday, December 15, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.