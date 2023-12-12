Hindmarsh Shire Council opens round two of community action grants

THE second round of the Hindmarsh Shire Council community action grants program will open on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Since its establishment in 2013 the Community Action Grants Program has assisted community groups and non-profit organisations in hosting community events, purchasing necessary equipment, and upgrading facilities.
The application process has been re-assessed and re-modelled to be more accessible for all applicants.
It is suggested that applicants review the updated guideline as changes have been made to the funding program.
Application documents, guidelines, and all other necessary information will be available on the Hindmarsh Shire Council website from December 15 2023 and can either be downloaded or completed online.
Round Two of the Community Action Grants Program will close at 5pm on Friday, February 9, 2024.
Community Action Grant application forms will be available on council's website www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/Apply-for-Grants.
For more information, please contact Nan Da San Bleh Dah, Community Development and Youth Officer, on 03 5391 4444 or email grants@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
