Extreme fire danger: Total Fire Ban for Wimmera, Mallee regions

A Total Fire Ban has been declared for the Wimmera, Mallee and Northern Country regions for Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Wednesday's conditions will see extreme fire danger through the north and northwest of Victoria, with severe thunderstorms expected around central and eastern Victoria.
A Total Fire Ban means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm on the day of the Total Fire Ban.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the ban has been declared due to the expected conditions across the Mallee, Wimmera and Northern Country.
"Conditions will include a complex wind change, northerly winds shifting west to north westerly," CO Heffernan said.
"This will also trigger thunderstorms, some likely to be severe, heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds. Tomorrow's conditions will make it difficult for firefighters to suppress a fire should one start.
"We're asking people to follow the strict conditions associated with the Total Fire Ban declaration. Understand the how the increased fire risk will impact you and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies."
Victorians can find out if it is a Total Fire Ban on the CFA website www.cfa.vic.gov.au, where it is usually published by 5pm the day before a Total Fire Ban.
For more information on what you can and can't do visit the Can I or Can't I page on the CFA website.
Victorians should also make sure they have access to more than one source of information.
They include:
