Extreme fire danger: Total Fire Ban for Wimmera, Mallee regions

Updated December 12 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:32pm
A Total Fire Ban has been declared for the Wimmera, Mallee and Northern Country regions for Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

