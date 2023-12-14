Recycling can be profitable for you or your club, second depot in Horsham

A second Can Recycling Collection point has been constructed at the Horsham Skate Park on the corner of Park Terrace and Natimuk Road.
It opened for use on Friday, December 15.
The new pop-up will operate at the Horsham Skate Park from Thursday to Saturday.
Earlier this year, the Victorian Government announced the state would join the rest of Australia in implementing a Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) to reward consumers with a 10-cent refund for every eligible drink container they return.
TOMRA Cleanaway is the network operator for the Wimmera area and is responsible for collecting eligible drinking containers and issuing consumer refunds.
Horsham Rural City Council is not involved in the facilitation or management of the scheme.
But Mayor Robyn Gulline said the Council was supportive of the scheme.
"This initiative is a win-win for our community," she said.
"It encourages responsible waste management and supports local charities, schools, community groups, and environmental organisations.
"People cashing in their containers can either claim the refund themselves or donate it to a charity or community group, "Cr Gulline said.
"Once returned, these containers will be recycled and used to create new drink containers and various useful products, contributing to a circular economy," she said.
Groups who want to get involved in the scheme can register their interest with TOMRA Cleanaway.
Since November 1, an automatic depot suitable for bulk collections has operated at Axis Worx at 134 Golf Course Road in Horsham.
After seven weeks in operation, 1.2 million containers had been deposited, and $100,000 had gone back into the community, either into personal funds or to organisations.
