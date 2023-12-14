The Wimmera Mail-Times
Recycling can be profitable for you or your club, second depot in Horsham

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 9:00am
A second Can Recycling Collection point has been constructed at the Horsham Skate Park on the corner of Park Terrace and Natimuk Road.

