Wirreanda Farm: the pocket-sized paradise to say 'I Do'

Move over tiny houses, there is a different pint-sized building in town, and this one comes with a huge heart.
Wirreanda Farm is offering Victoria's only tiny chapel on wheels, Miss Mabel is the perfect tiny wedding venue that makes a huge impact just three hours from Melbourne.
With a focus on elopements and micro-weddings, Wirreanda Farm offers an off-grid, sustainable experience like no other.
Situated in Pomonal in the Grampians, Wirreanda Farm's Miss Mabel is a fun and playful way to tie the knot.
The chapel features western cedar windows, oak floors, a cosy interior, and is totally off-grid.
Set amongst the wooded paddocks and under the towering Grampians mountain range, Miss Mabel sits right at home, offering a unique venue for couples to elope or marry up to 10 of their favourite people.
Owner and event and wedding planner extraordinaire Kate Kirkpatrick said Wirreanda Farm offers a memorable and fun way to mark the special day.
"We believe in the power of small and meaningful moments, and what better way to say I do than be surrounded by the people important to you," she said.
"Weddings have shrunk in size since pandemic restrictions and, as we face a cost-of-living crisis, more people are choosing to have smaller more intimate weddings with the people they truly want to attend.
"Miss Mabel offers a sustainable and fun way to create their special day, and we love weddings, so there is not much we don't know about creating the best way to say I do."
The property offers a sustainable way to tie the knot with a fully off-grid wedding venue complete with breathtaking mountain views and a rustic farm setting.
Every couple that marries on the farm has a tree planted in the driveway etched with the happy couple's name and wedding date.
Over time, the Avenue of Love will grow and flourish, with couples invited to visit their tree when visiting the region.
The owners also grow flowers to provide wedding bouquets directly from the farm sustainably.
The venue supports regional vendors and services and can organise as much or as little as the couple would like, including food trucks, caravan bars, lawn games, dance floors, and local accommodation for larger weddings up to 60.
With plans for onsite accommodation and even a night in the tiny chapel on offer soon.
For more information, visit www.wirreandafarm.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.