Darts Victoria Team Event hitting Horsham Town Hall in November 2024

Victoria's leading darts players will be heading to Horsham in November 2024 for a leg of the Darts Victoria Team event.
Horsham Rural City Council is sponsoring the event to be held at Horsham Town Hall on November 23-24, 2024.
The tournament is open to both affiliated and non-affiliated players from any league, and mixed teams will play in the men's draw.
The event is expected to attract some of the best darts players in Victoria, as well as provide an opportunity for newcomers and amateurs to showcase their skills and enjoy the game.
The only condition is that each team can have only one current state player.
The team entry fee is $100 and the format is five-a-side.
The event will also feature entertainment, food and drinks, and prizes for the winners.
The Darts Victoria Ladies and Men's Committees will host and are looking forward to a successful and fun-filled event.
