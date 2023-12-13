The Wimmera Mail-Times
Darts Victoria Team Event hitting Horsham Town Hall in November 2024

By Staff Reporters
December 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Victoria's leading darts players will be heading to Horsham in November 2024 for a leg of the Darts Victoria Team event.

