Hornets look to consolidate top position before break in CBL season

The Horsham Hornets will be out to finish the pre-Christmas period of the CBL on a high when Ararat and Portland visit for round 11 on December 16 and 17.
Bec McIntyre's Lady Hornets came from 12 points down at quarter time to defeat Mount Gambier 68-61 at the Horsham Basketball Stadium on Saturday, December 9.
Whilst Scott Benbow's men's suffered its second loss of the season in a 70-78 loss to the Lakers.
"They had a better last quarter than us; we didn't play the defence we needed to, and they just took their opportunities," Benbow said.
"That was pretty well the difference in the last three or four minutes, I would have thought."
Austin McKenzie impressed on the offensive end once again with 29 points. Captain Mitch Martin had 16.
Attention now turns to the Redbacks, who led the Hornets at quarter time in its round eight clash.
"They're a great young athletic side. They're going to push us of course," Benbow said.
They were up on us in the first quarter, and we had to re-adjust stuff. So no, we certainly won't be taking them lightly," Benbow said.
The Hornets then round out its double-header against Portland, where coach Hayden Annett and Nathan Hardingham have been front of mind in preparation.
Annett hit three shots from beyond the arc in round seven, whilst Hardingham presents a physical presence inside the paint.
Benbow will also look to use his bench more frequently due to the increased workload.
"We'll look to rotate a lot more heavily now, as we move forward with two games, and we're going to get to a break too," Benbow said.
"We need to get these two wins to sort of consolidate our spot at the top."
Tip-off against the Redbacks is at 6pm on December 16, with an afternoon clash with Portland set for 2pm on December 17.
After a first quarter that saw the Lady Hornets limited to 11 points, the physicality lifted for the remainder of the contest.
The Hornets' defence suffocated Mount Gambier, with the Lakers scoring no more than 13 points in a quarter for the last three quarters.
The returning Ema and Maddie Iredell offset the loss of Caitlin Jones-Story on the inside, whilst Jess Cannane made her presence felt rebounding.
Guard Tamara Ludekens distributed the ball cleanly and showed her range from beyond the arc.
Maddie Iredell [23 points] top-scored, as Ema [23] and Liv-Jones Story [17] also filled the scoresheet.
It will be a tough test for the third-placed [4-3] side when it hosts the ladder-leading Coasters [5-2] on December 16.
In their last meeting in round five, Portland came away with a 28-point win.
The Lady Hornets begin the action on Sunday, December 17, with tip-off against the Coasters at noon.
