Perfect conditions forecast for 'Santa Day' at Horsham Racecourse

The Horsham and District Racing Club will hold its last meet of the season, with the annual 'Santa Day' races on Sunday, December 17.
Racing Club manager Charmayne Parry expects a large turnout on the day.
"The numbers are looking up, really positive bookings. A lot of people are taking the chance to do a work Christmas party or a friends catch-up. So we've gotten quite a few of those bookings," Parry said.
"The Horsham Cup was very cold, and that deterred quite a few people. But it's not going to deter us for Santa Day because the forecast is a perfect 27 at this stage."
Despite the high number of bookings, people can attend without having pre-booked.
"If anyone just feels like it on the day when they know it's nice weather, come on down because there's plenty of room for everyone," Parry said.
Despite the weather that Horsham has faced in recent weeks, the track currently sits at a 'soft five' after track manager James Hibberd tested conditions on December 13.
"You didn't get track manager of the year for no reason. So that's totally in good hands. We can trust him 100 per cent.
The nominations for the eight-race meet are in, with local trainers Paul Preusker, Holly McKechnie, Steve Lenehan, Austy Coffey and Andrew Bobbin all entering runners.
Gates will open at the Horsham Racecourse at 11am.
