Best HDFNL Pictures of 2023

With the new year drawing near, The Wimmera Mail-Times is looking back on the year that was.
On this occasion, The Mail-Times is taking a look at the Horsham District Football and Netball League 20223 season in pictures.
Our reporter, John Hall, was on the ground each week to capture the action.
Dylan Bates was a star player for Pimpinio through 2023.
He headlined the club's pre-season recruitment and was among the league's top scorers through the early weeks of the season.
The Edenhope Apsley Saints were a force once again in the Horsham District Football and Netball League.
They played out unbeaten premiership winning season.
Mother nature was on the side of Horsham's football fanatics.
For several weeks it got mighty cold, but for much of the season the rain stayed away from our cherished Saturday's at the footy park.
Shannon Couch was a standout player in the HDFNL's A grade season.
Playing at goal shooter, Couch spent the season amongst the league's top-scorer.
In what turned out to be the Jeparit Rainbow's last season in the HDFNL, the side achieved its strongest result.
Having made the finals in every season the Storm has played in the league, 2023 saw the side make its first grand final appearance.
The Laharum Demons were a strong team in the 2023 HDFNL A grade competition, touted for their physical game play.
The only side to beat the Demons was eventual premiers Edenhope Apsley.
Interleague action returned for the HDFNL in 2023, with the league's junior football and netball teams taking on the MCDFNL on June 18.
The HDFNL won five of the six games played.
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm's A grade netballers had an exciting end to their HDFNL.
After a weeks long fight for the last finals spots, the Storm made it to the post season, but saw its season end in a playoff with Noradjuha Quantong.
Natimuk United started the 2023 HDFNL season with a bang, drawing with defending premiers Rupanyup in the opening round.
A tougher middle portion of the season saw the side eliminated from playing finals, but the side always looked dangerous on the park.
The Rupanyup Panthers came into 2023 with a much changed A grade line-up.
Georgia Hiscock led a party of recruits from the WFNL and the infusion of stars worked.
The Panther went from last in 2022 to a preliminary final in 2023.
