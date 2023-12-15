A sneak peek into the future: fitting my daughters graduation gown

I've not yet had the opportunity to help any of my daughters adjust their wedding gowns, but I had my first inkling of how such an occasion might affect me this week.
Things definitely got a bit shaky as I helped pin the magenta colours on my eldest daughter's black gown while she prepared for her graduation ceremony.
The safety pins wouldn't do what I wanted them too, and I needed to walk away as the whole occasion seemed quite overwhelming.
After three years of full-time study at RMIT, 21-year-old Katianna adjusted her black cap to protect her freshly applied curls while attempting to keep her beautifully applied make-up on in the extreme heat.
Filing into her designated seat along with 9000 other graduates, the afternoon event that unfolded was quite spectacular.
Performances, speeches and celebratory snaps entertained, informed and commemorated the incredible achievements of thousands of young people about to hit the job market.
With my own graduation a faint 32-year-old memory, it was terrific to be immersed in the pomp and ceremony.
Marvel Stadium wasn't completely crammed full of family and friends, but it wasn't far off.
There were bouquets and balloons a plenty, but cold water was the item most in demand on the steamiest day I can ever remember in Melbourne, hot on the heels of a thunderstorm.
After carefully photographing our loved ones as they crossed one of the 21 stages equipped with enormous screens, graduates tipped their caps to a professor and clutched their hard-earned paperwork before joining family to pour out into the peak hour traffic in search of somewhere for dinner and cocktails.
As a family, we toasted the end of a huge commitment and the beginning of our girl's next phase of life.
Katianna has certainly shifted from full time student to fully qualified young professional with a Bachelor of Communications (Professional Communications) with Distinction - which is lucky because she's already pressed 'send' on a couple of job applications.
She claims these professional opportunities have nothing to do with communications - but really, what doesn't?
Her carefully selected photographs, words and emojis following the ceremony certainly did, as she announced her new status to the world through several electronic platforms.
Congratulations kiddo.
Look out world, here she comes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.