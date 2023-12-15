Bright future ahead for Olivia Deverall after Beaufort show brilliance

The Beaufort Agricultural Show was successful for young Horsham rider Olivia Deverall.
At only four years of age and competing in her fourth competition, Deverall claimed three firsts and three seconds in the topsy ring with her pony 'Woody'.
Deverall won the high point and fancy dress categories.
"She [Olivia] absolutely loves it. Just getting out there and riding a pony, whether it's at home or out competing," said Olivia's mother, Ange Duffin.
"She got a big flower garland and a trophy that's nearly as tall as her. It was beautiful."
The show was Olivia's fourth competition of the year, with the first in St Arnaud falling on her third birthday.
"This one was really exciting," Duffin said.
Olivia's love of horses stems from her mother, who has been around them her whole life.
"She's had her little pony [Woody]; I bought him when she was eight months old," Duffin said.
With the events for 2023 finished, Olivia will join a pony club in 2024.
"She's certainly ready for that now. I'm just not sure if she'll go to Horsham or Stawell," Duffin said.
The 2024 calendar will begin with the Natimuk show in March, alongside a Wimmera Equestrian Club event.
