Ambulance Victoria calls for respect for our Grampians Paramedics

An assault or attempted assault is reported by paramedics every 15 hours.
Across the state, paramedics are reporting a rise in violent assaults and verbal abuse
Grampians Acting Regional Director Peter Jenkins said the increase was extremely concerning.
"We've seen horrific behaviour recently, including a paramedic who was hit and forced to the ground by a bystander in Ballarat, and another incident where paramedics had to flee after a member of the public tried to force their way inside the ambulance," Mr Jenkins said.
"We have zero tolerance for these disgusting and illegal acts, and we do not accept occupational violence as part of the job."
Ambulance Victoria is calling on the Grampians community to support our paramedics to continue doing their lifesaving work this festive season.
For paramedics to provide treatment to you or your loved one, they need a safe environment, free from aggression and abuse to work in.
Mr Jenkins said paramedics would leave a scene if they felt unsafe.
"Our people's safety comes first, and they will always be supported not to enter a scene or to retreat if they believe they are at risk," he said.
"For us to provide treatment to you or your loved ones, we need a safe environment to work in.
"We recognise emergency situations can be stressful, but becoming angry or aggressive will not help you or the patient paramedics are trying to help."
Injuring an emergency worker in Victoria is a category 1 offence and carries a mandatory minimum six-month jail sentence.
Incidents of occupational violence increased by 14 per cent in 2022-2023, with 580 cases reported last financial year, and 21 of these occurring in the Grampians region.
This trend is continuing, with 10 incidents reported by Grampians paramedics from July to November.
As the festive season approaches, respect towards all emergency service workers should be paramount.
"Many Victorians are out celebrating at this time of year, but for our paramedics it's one of the busiest and toughest periods," Mr Jenkins said.
"We would ask all Grampians residents to help our paramedics care for the community by being respectful towards them and if you are involved in an emergency incident, doing your bit to assist."
The prevention of OV is a priority area within Ambulance Victoria with staff encouraged to report every instance.
Paramedics are trained in a variety of strategies to assess, manage and, if needed, de-escalate violent or aggressive scenes.
