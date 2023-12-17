The Wimmera Mail-Times
Ambulance Victoria calls for respect for our Grampians Paramedics

John Hall
By John Hall
December 18 2023 - 4:00am
An assault or attempted assault is reported by paramedics every 15 hours.

