Service club and business partnership providing care for families in need

By Sheryl Lowe
December 15 2023 - 6:00pm
A partnership between Horsham East Rotary and Priceline Chemist Pharmacy will provide more $2400 worth of personal care items to community members who rely on the services of Horsham's Christian Emergency Food Centre for essentials.

