Service club and business partnership providing care for families in need

A partnership between Horsham East Rotary and Priceline Chemist Pharmacy will provide more $2400 worth of personal care items to community members who rely on the services of Horsham's Christian Emergency Food Centre for essentials.
The CEFC is a not-for-profit organisation overseen by the Horsham Christian Ministers' Association to assist individuals and families in need.
They have been operating for over 25 years.
"Horsham East Rotary Club members provided $1000 to Priceline Pharmacy to assemble a package of personal care items to distribute to community members through CEFC," club president Wendy Land said.
"Priceline generously donated a further $500. We also had further donations to provide a total of $2400 worth of items to CEFC, for distribution.
"Horsham East Rotary Club has been providing funding for personal care items for five years, but this is the first time we've partnered with Priceline.
"We are grateful they have joined us and we can provide these items to people in need."
Priceline Pharmacy owner Cobie McQueen said she is pleased to partner with the Horsham East Rotary Club.
"Rising living costs are an added stress for many in the community, so we are happy to participate in this initiative to help with this important project," she said.
"It is important for people to have personal care essentials so they feel good about themselves and can maintain their dignity when they are out in the community.
"Personal care items are essential for hygiene and health, so we are delighted to contribute to this project."
Ms Lang said personal care items are usually the first things left off the shopping list when finances are stretched
"That's why Rotary has continued to provide these items for distribution," she said.
The CEFC emergency assistance service is available to help those people living in a large part of Western Victoria, in the municipalities of Hindmarsh, Horsham Rural City, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack as well as some parts of the Buloke and Northern Grampians shires.
Emergency food parcels are available for individuals and families in need and can be sent by truck to most Wimmera and Southern Mallee towns.
Some financial help can be arranged to purchase medical prescriptions, fuel for an emergency, or help with outstanding bills.
