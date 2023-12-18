HTLC helps families in need with Reverse Advent Calendar donation

HOLY Trinity Lutheran College's Junior School community has banded together to support Wimmera families in need this Christmas.
The College again participated in the Horsham Sports and Community Club's Reverse Advent Calendar initiative.
The project calls on people, groups, and businesses to donate boxes of specific non-perishable items for Horsham's Christian Emergency Food Centre.
The centre then distributes the boxes across the Wimmera ahead of Christmas.
Holy Trinity Lutheran College joined the inaugural project last year and was keen to offer its support again this year.
Teacher Adam Engert said that Jesus taught us to love one another and live together in a community.
He said the Reverse Advent Calendar was a great way for HTLC students to support those less fortunate than them at Christmas.
"The program has been inspiring," he said.
"Part of the culture of HTLC is to be an active and caring part of the community, and we are proud to support the Horsham Sports and Community Club with its initiative to work with the Christian Emergency Food Centre to provide Christmas hampers for members of the local community in need."
Mr Engert said families were encouraged to donate even just one item.
"This quickly added up to a sizable donation on behalf of the HTLC community," he said.
"Our college delivered approximately 25 hampers to the appeal."
Horsham Sports and Community Club manager Glenn Carroll thanked the HTLC community for its support.
"While we have many people in our community that need this type of support, there will always be a need for our community to look after each other," he said.
"The HTLC has been a fantastic supporter of our Reverse Advent Calendar Project over the past two years with over 45 boxes donated through the school community.
"We also trust that the kids at the school feel like they are also making a much-valued contribution to society.
"It's not just about donating; it's about making a difference."
Mr Carroll said people could contact the Horsham Sports and Community Club for a list of items to donate.
